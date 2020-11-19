National Asset Management Inc. Buys 134,461 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 279.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vaxart worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $623.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

