National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

