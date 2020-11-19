National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $167.35 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $179.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $150.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

