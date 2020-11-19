National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Global Payments by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

NYSE:GPN opened at $187.92 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.52.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

