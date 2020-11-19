National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 157,793 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,588,000 after purchasing an additional 512,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,677. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

