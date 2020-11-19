National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,318.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,252.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,054.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,490.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,237.55 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. 140166 raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.