National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,375 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 146.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,931 shares of company stock worth $15,196,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE CHWY opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.