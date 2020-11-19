National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 918 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 44,293 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

VXUS opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

