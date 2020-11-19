National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 70.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,652,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $149.28 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.