National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,666 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,513 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,231. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

