National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,017 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

