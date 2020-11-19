National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $699.87 and a 200 day moving average of $639.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

