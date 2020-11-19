National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

