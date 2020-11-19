National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,560 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 588,382 shares of company stock valued at $136,555,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $250.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.42 and a 200-day moving average of $205.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

