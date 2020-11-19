National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,850 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Inseego worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 471.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inseego by 85.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.94. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

