National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,542 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of SO opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,040. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

