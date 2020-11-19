National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,506 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 157.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.