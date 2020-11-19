National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,446 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

