National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,446 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.