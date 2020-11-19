National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.