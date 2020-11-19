National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

