Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Up 21.9%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price shot up 21.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. 78,473,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 13,791,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

