MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.93.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.
