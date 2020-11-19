MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Michael Stuart Klein purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $4,977,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

