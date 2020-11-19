MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,977,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

