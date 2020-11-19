Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells $11,700.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Devaul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, William Devaul sold 1,420 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $42,628.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 133.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.