Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $15,010.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $15,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $876.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.96. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morphic by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

