Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SWMAY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $40.67 on Monday. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $496.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. Research analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.