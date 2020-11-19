Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.89. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

