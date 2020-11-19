Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.22.

MRNA opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,966,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,804,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $649,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

