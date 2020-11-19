Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Moderna stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,966,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,804,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,624,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $649,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock worth $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Moderna by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,923,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Moderna by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 147,472 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 521,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

