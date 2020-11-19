(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKGAY. Barclays raised shares of (MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. (MKGAY) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get (MKGAY) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for (MKGAY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MKGAY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.