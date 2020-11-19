Mizuho Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $145.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $140.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.