Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLSS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

