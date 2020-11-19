Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Up 107.7% in October

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.37. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

