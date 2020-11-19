Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.