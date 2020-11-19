MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGP. Raymond James started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after buying an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after buying an additional 925,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

