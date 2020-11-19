MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MGP. Raymond James started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.97.
Shares of MGP stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,481,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after buying an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,808,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after buying an additional 925,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
