Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $562,315.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $562,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $279.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.71 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $292.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.32.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.75.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.