Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $507.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.