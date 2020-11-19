McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

MCFE opened at $16.60 on Monday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

