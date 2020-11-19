McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $16.60 on Monday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

