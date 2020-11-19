MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of MarketAxess worth $69,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 416.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $561.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $512.26 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock worth $29,438,386. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

