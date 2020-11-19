Mark Zuckerberg Sells 62,250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $271.97 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $251.08. The company has a market capitalization of $774.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

