Mark French Sells 1,800 Shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Stock

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Senior Officer Mark French sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$13,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,954.

IBG opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.06 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57. IBI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$7.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$9.25 price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

