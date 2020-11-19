MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $716.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

