Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) rose 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 7,796,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 1,563,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

About Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

