Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 25%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.10. 58,179,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 8,058,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a market cap of $92.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.