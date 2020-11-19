Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 434,354 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 235,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,293.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

