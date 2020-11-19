Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MJDLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

