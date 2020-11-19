Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the October 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MJDLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

