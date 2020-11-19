M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. It is engaged in the construction, sale and related financing of residential housing and the acquisition and development of land for use in the Denver, Phoenix, Maryland, Virginia, mid Atlantic region, Las Vegas, Dallas, California metropolitan areas. MDC’s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream. MDC’s commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The Company’s subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through Home American Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE MDC opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,559,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

