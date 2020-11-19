Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Luminex has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $982.61 million, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Luminex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luminex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luminex during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luminex by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

